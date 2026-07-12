Chilling 911 Audio Released in Savage Murder of New Jersey Therapist

Play video content Video: Brooke Hanlon, NJ stabbing Fox News

A New Jersey woman was found brutally murdered in early June and now chilling 911 audio reveals the moment her panicked husband discovered her body inside their home

FOX News Digital obtained the shocking 6-plus minute call between Conor Hanlon and the 911 operator after he stumbled upon his wife, Brooke, a therapist who had been stabbed to death inside their Chester, NJ, house on June 6.

It's starts with Conor telling the operator that he just found his wife and needs CPR instructions while begging for assistance, although her condition is not immediately clear.

At one point, you hear Conor hyperventilating and repeatedly screaming "Oh my God." As paramedics are dispatched to the residence, the operator stays with Conor on the phone, instructing him on how to give Brooke chest compressions and other medical help. The couple had recently become parents to their newborn baby.

With his attorney present, Conor has been speaking to investigators assigned to the case, according to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office in New Jersey.