Mass Shooting at Canadian Festival Claims Two Lives, Four Other People Injured

A mass shooting at a Canadian street festival claimed the lives of 2 people and left 4 others seriously injured, according to police.

The bullets started flying Saturday night at Toronto's Salsa on St. Clair festival, an annual Latin fiesta that draws thousands of people each year.

Toronto Police Service Deputy Chief Frank Barredo told reporters after the shooting there was initial concern that the suspect was an active shooter, but it turned out not to be the case.

Barredo also said at the press conference his investigators have yet to determine what precipitated the violence, but he confirmed there was an exchange of gunfire between several shooters, noting that two firearms were recovered by police.

In addition, Barredo said a total of 6 people were shot at the festival with two dying at the scene. The 4 injured victims were rushed to local hospitals, where they were listed in serious condition.