Dreamdoll Brii Fatal Drive-by Shooting Captured on Video

The drive-by shooting that killed influencer DreamDoll Brii was caught on video ... and it's tough to watch.

ALERT: Influencer gunned down as she was driving her lime green Lamborghini in South Florida.



Brianna Johnson, who went by DreamDoll Brii, was shot in an apparent drive-by shooting as she was driving her green Lamborghini Urus in Miramar.



Johnson and the 2 other passengers in… pic.twitter.com/CPBctFidqJ @ExxAlerts

Surveillance footage shows DreamDoll's Lamborghini Urus driving down a residential street when a sedan comes speeding into frame, passing her car on the driver's side before flying around the corner.

DreamDoll's car rolls through a stop sign and drifts into someone's property. Folks who live on the block say they heard gunshots -- it's hard to tell from the video when the shots were fired -- and police are looking for the white sedan from this video.

We broke the story ... Brianna was shot as she was leaving a party in Florida around 5:30 AM Sunday, and she died from her injuries at a local hospital.

The Miramar Police are still looking for the suspect.

Play video content Video: Dreamdoll Brii’s Final Instagram Story Shows Her Last Hours Before Death Instagram/@Dreamdoll_Brii

Brianna's final Instagram posts showed her at a gathering in a parking lot, where folks were throwing money. She also shared a snap of herself sitting inside a white vehicle with a luxury interior.