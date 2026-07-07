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Dreamdoll Brii Fatal Drive-by Shooting Captured on Video

Late Influencer Dreamdoll Brii Fatal Drive-By Shooting On Video

By TMZ Staff
Published
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The drive-by shooting that killed influencer DreamDoll Brii was caught on video ... and it's tough to watch.

Surveillance footage shows DreamDoll's Lamborghini Urus driving down a residential street when a sedan comes speeding into frame, passing her car on the driver's side before flying around the corner.

DreamDoll's car rolls through a stop sign and drifts into someone's property. Folks who live on the block say they heard gunshots -- it's hard to tell from the video when the shots were fired -- and police are looking for the white sedan from this video.

We broke the story ... Brianna was shot as she was leaving a party in Florida around 5:30 AM Sunday, and she died from her injuries at a local hospital.

The Miramar Police are still looking for the suspect.

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BEFORE TRAGEDY STRUCK
Video: Dreamdoll Brii’s Final Instagram Story Shows Her Last Hours Before Death
Instagram/@Dreamdoll_Brii

Brianna's final Instagram posts showed her at a gathering in a parking lot, where folks were throwing money. She also shared a snap of herself sitting inside a white vehicle with a luxury interior.

She was 21.

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