Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Go Instagram Official After Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are going Instagram official with their "Love Story" following Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's nuptials over the weekend.

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Check it out -- the pair posed together for some adorable photos posted by hairstylist Laurie Zanoletti and reshared by Ines to her IG Story. The movie star can be seen grinning in a classic black tux, while Ines beams in an off-the-shoulder black gown in the first snap.

The final pic in the carousel shows the couple laughing together as Brad wraps his arm around his better half's waist.

This is a major move for the pair, who have kept their romance very low-key. Brad and Ines have been together since 2022, but this is the first time they're showing off their love on social media in any way.

Brad and the jewelry executive were among the many famous faces who attended Taylor and Travis' wedding Friday and were seen exiting Madison Square Garden in a private SUV.