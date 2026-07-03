Jodie Foster Bashes Brad Pitt's 'F1' as 'A.I.'-Manufactured

Jodie Foster took an unexpected jab at Brad Pitt ... saying in a recent interview his blockbuster film "F1" is simply an A.I.-manufactured flick.

The Oscar-winning actress made the remark -- which she said meant no offense -- while talking to former Sony Pictures CEO Michael Lynton at the Aspen Festival of Ideas, per Variety.

The actress said in part with her accusation ... "I mean, the structure was exactly the structure that you would learn in school. The actors say the lines exactly the way it would be written if a computer was writing exactly what would be the right thing for that time. And they were able to dominate the technology to make something big and beautiful and potentially where a lot of the information comes from other places.”

A source close to Brad tells TMZ of the remarks ... the film was one of the most well-received movies of the year -- and the highest box office return of Brad's career.