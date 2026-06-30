Play video content Video: Bam Margera Recalls Jennifer Aniston's Reaction To Brad Pitt 'Jackass' Stunt Living Proof New York

Bam Margera says he and the "Jackass" crew may have accidentally landed themselves on Jennifer Aniston's blacklist for life ... thanks to a prank involving her ex-husband Brad Pitt!!!

Bam was on the "Living Proof" podcast when he recalled Brad phoning Jennifer back in the day after the "Jackass" crew fake-kidnapped him with prop crowbars while he was waiting in line at Pink's Hot Dogs in 2001 ... a call that apparently went spectacularly sideways.

According to Bam, Jennifer exploded ... yelling, "You f***ing what?! Get your a** home!"

Bam figures he's kissed goodbye any chance of working with the "Friends" star ... given how furious she was at the whole prank.