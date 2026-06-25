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Bam Margera Skips Star-Studded Premiere For 'Jackass: Best and Last,' Parents Take His Place

'Jackass' Premiere Bam Margera Skips His Parents Take His Place

By TMZ Staff
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Jackass Red Carpet Premiere
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Welcome to Jackass Launch Gallery
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The "Jackass: Best and Last" premiere definitely had one Bam-sized hole in it -- but the rest of the crew made damn sure nobody left bored!

Wednesday night's Hollywood premiere reunited the usual suspects -- Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Wee Man, and the gang -- all for another round of fun and chaos.

Bam Margera -- Through the Years
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Bam Margera Through The Years Launch Gallery
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As you'd expect, this wasn't your average polished red carpet. It was loud, wild, and packed with adrenaline -- with big-timers like Pedro Pascal, Paris Jackson, and "Obsession" star Inde Navarrette also joining the fun.

But in case you were missing Bam, his parents, Phil and April Margera, proudly flew the family flag in his absence.

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Video: Bam Margera Says He Won’t Perform New Stunts for Upcoming ‘Jackass’ Movie
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As TMZ first reported last month, Bam couldn't make it because of a prior commitment. He was also not ready for a full-fledged reunion after his highly publicized fallout with the cast -- particularly Johnny Knoxville and director Jeff Tremaine.

TMZ broke the story -- Bam struck a deal earlier this year allowing producers to use never-before-seen archival footage of him in "Jackass: Best and Last," which blends brand-new stunts with classic unseen moments from the franchise's heyday.

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