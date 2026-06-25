Bam Margera Skips Star-Studded Premiere For 'Jackass: Best and Last,' Parents Take His Place

The "Jackass: Best and Last" premiere definitely had one Bam-sized hole in it -- but the rest of the crew made damn sure nobody left bored!

Wednesday night's Hollywood premiere reunited the usual suspects -- Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Wee Man, and the gang -- all for another round of fun and chaos.

As you'd expect, this wasn't your average polished red carpet. It was loud, wild, and packed with adrenaline -- with big-timers like Pedro Pascal, Paris Jackson, and "Obsession" star Inde Navarrette also joining the fun.

But in case you were missing Bam, his parents, Phil and April Margera, proudly flew the family flag in his absence.

As TMZ first reported last month, Bam couldn't make it because of a prior commitment. He was also not ready for a full-fledged reunion after his highly publicized fallout with the cast -- particularly Johnny Knoxville and director Jeff Tremaine.