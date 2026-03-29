Bam Margera Tries to Ollie Over 8 Stairs at LAX, On Video

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Bam Margera showed us he's still got it when it comes to skateboarding skills ... he just needs a lot more warm-up than he used to!

We caught up with the 46-year-old former skateboarder at LAX on Friday, as Bam was on his way to a skate event at Paul Rodriguez's famed Primitive Skatepark -- something he's bringing his son, Phoenix, to check out with him!

He told us he was asked to open the event with an 8-stair ollie, and wouldn't you know it? ... we found 8 stairs right at the airport for him to get a practice run in.

You gotta see the video ... before anybody can stop him, Bam rushed to do the trick, but ended in an epic wipeout.

Dusting himself off, Bam told us attempting the trick actually gave him confidence, though!

He said, "I know I can do it now! I'll give Paul Rodriguez the phone call, saying, 'I'll do the ollie before you guys start.'" He also attributes his wife Danni, as a great stretch coach ... claiming he probably would've wiped out even harder if he didn't have her in his life.

Bam attributes a lot of his good health to his wife in this clip -- something he's been doing since getting clean, as we've reported. Bam tells us he'll be 2 years sober in September.