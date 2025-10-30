Bam Margera Helps 'Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz Land Kickflip, on Video

Play video content TMZ.com

Tom Schwartz pulled off a perfect Tony Hawk "Pro Skater" trick last night ... recruiting Bam Margera to help him land a near-perfect kickflip.

The 43-year-old "Vanderpump Rules" star and the 46-year-old former professional skateboarder locked arms outside Tom's West Hollywood restaurant TomTom so Tom could balance while attempting the infamously tough stunt.

Miraculously, he pulled it off on the first try! Really impressive ... but that wasn't enough. Due to a janky landing, Tom wanted to get it perfect.

Turning to a crowd who had gathered to watch, Tom insisted, "I gotta land it!"

With exactly 2 more tries, he got his wish and stuck it -- and the crowd went bananas.