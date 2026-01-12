Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Bam Margera Says He Won't Film New Stunts For New 'Jackass' Movie

Bam Margera I Won't Film New 'Jackass' Stunts ... It's Still F*** Knoxville!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
011226 bam margera kal
HOW I REALLY FEEL
TMZ.com

Bam Margera says he won't film any new stunts for a new 'Jackass' movie ... and even though he squashed his beef enough to get in the new flick, he's still pissed at Johnny Knoxville and Jeff Tremaine.

We got Bam at the Dream Hotel in Hollywood on Monday, and our photog asked him about signing a deal where some of his never-before-seen stunts get featured in the new 'Jackass' movie.

bam margera and johnny knoxville
Getty

Bam takes us down memory lane and explains why his appearance is going to be limited to old content that's never seen the light of day ... safe to say there are still a lot of wounds there.

Steve-O is trying to get the band back together for the new flick, but Bam makes it clear to us he's still got major beef with Knoxville and Tremaine. Maybe Chris Pontius could convince him ... based on what Bam says here.

010826 steve o kal
IT WOULD BE BAM-TASTIC
TMZ.com

Check out the clip ... things are going well for Bam outside the 'Jackass' franchise, it seems.

Related articles