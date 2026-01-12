Bam Margera Says He Won't Film New Stunts For New 'Jackass' Movie

Play video content TMZ.com

Bam Margera says he won't film any new stunts for a new 'Jackass' movie ... and even though he squashed his beef enough to get in the new flick, he's still pissed at Johnny Knoxville and Jeff Tremaine.

We got Bam at the Dream Hotel in Hollywood on Monday, and our photog asked him about signing a deal where some of his never-before-seen stunts get featured in the new 'Jackass' movie.

Bam takes us down memory lane and explains why his appearance is going to be limited to old content that's never seen the light of day ... safe to say there are still a lot of wounds there.

Steve-O is trying to get the band back together for the new flick, but Bam makes it clear to us he's still got major beef with Knoxville and Tremaine. Maybe Chris Pontius could convince him ... based on what Bam says here.

Play video content TMZ.com