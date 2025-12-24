Bam Margera Agrees to Pay $2,500 Every Month in Child Support

Bam Margera has agreed to pay $2,500 per month in child support to his estranged wife Nikki Boyd ... TMZ has learned.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, payments are due to start on the first of January for Bam and Nikki's 8-year-old son, Phoenix.

The papers state Nikki has agreed to provide and maintain Phoenix's healthcare coverage.

This comes after Nikki initially requested Bam pay her $15,000 per month, claiming Bam's net worth was around $55 million. But now it looks like they came to an agreement for a much lower monthly amount.

The aftermath of the couple's split has been super messy. Bam previously claimed their 2013 wedding wasn't even legitimate because they said "I do" in Iceland ... where they were not residents, and they never did any official paperwork in the U.S.

Bam's substance issues made matters even worse. Nikki and her legal team insisted Bam's alcohol use required his contact with Phoenix to be monitored.

Now, Bam says he's sober ... which is something he says his new wife, Dannii Marie, should get credit for.