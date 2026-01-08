Bam Margera Will Return for New 'Jackass' Movie

UPDATE

9:50 AM PT -- The deal is sealed … TMZ has learned negotiations were successful -- old and never-before-seen footage featuring Bam Margera has been cleared for the new flick. It's still unclear though whether he'll film new scenes or stunts for the new movie ... stay tuned.

So you're telling me there's a chance! Bam Margera is currently in negotiations to appear with the "Jackass" crew again in their just-announced upcoming movie, TMZ has learned.

A source familiar with the situation tells TMZ ... "Jackass" producers reached out to Bam's reps late last year, notifying them of a new installment in the works. The new movie is expected to bring back some of the biggest stunts from the franchise -- kind of like a greatest hits -- mixing in old, never-before-seen footage, as well as shooting new material.

We're told the studio is in ongoing negotiations with Bam's lawyer to strike a deal to use the old footage of him, and if that proves fruitful ... who knows, that could bring him back for new stunts as well!

Sources say Bam -- who has sworn up and down that he would never come back -- has agreed to the negotiation, but is still very reluctant to the idea of being involved in working with the franchise again. However, people around Bam think if he is brought on as a partner and involved in the creative process for the film, he might come around.

They also think if Bam got in the same room as Johnny Knoxville and the "Jackass" crew again, they would be able to squash the beef now that Bam is sober and doing so well.

A separate source believes that if the two sides came together and Bam takes accountability for his actions and understands the "Jackass" guys always wanted what was best for him, it would happen.

What a plot twist!

This, of course, follows the "Jackass" guys booting Bam from the last movie, alleging he broke his contract, which included a stipulation that he had to stay sober.

Bam later sued Paramount, Johnny Knoxville and director Jeff Tremaine over wrongful termination in 2022 and settled. He has been very outspoken about never wanting to return to the "Jackass" franchise, specifically calling out Johnny for requesting he refrain from certain drugs ... but maybe their icy relationship is starting to thaw!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Last year, Bam reunited with Tony Hawk and returned to the "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater" gaming franchise and reunited in December with fellow "Jackass" costar Chris Pontius.