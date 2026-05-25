Bam Margera Not Going To 'Jackass: Best and Last' Premiere Despite Invite

The Hollywood premiere of "Jackass: Best and Last" is quickly approaching ... and TMZ has learned a surprising invite went out.

Sources tell TMZ ... Bam Margera got a ticket to the big event for the final 'Jackass' film dropping next month ... but he's unable to make it because he's got a prior engagement.

We're also told that he's not quite ready for a reunion after a bitter fallout with the cast, specifically Johnny Knoxville and director Jeff Tremaine ... but he's for sure rooting for the flick to be a giant success, like all the others have been.

Bam might not be at the premiere ... but we're told he'll have some reps there of sorts -- his parents, Phil and April -- who are fan favorites from the franchise.

TMZ broke the story ... Bam made a deal earlier this year that allowed producers to use old, never-before-seen footage of him in 'Best and Last,' which will be a mix of newly shot stunts and unseen OG footage.

As you know ... Bam has a super bitter fallout with the 'Jackass' fam and Paramount after he was fired from the last film for allegedly breaking his contract, which included a stipulation that he had to stay sober.

Bam later sued Paramount, Knoxville and Tremaine over wrongful termination in 2022 and settled.