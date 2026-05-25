Bam Margera Not Going To 'Jackass: Best and Last' Premiere Despite Invite
Bam Margera Not Attending 'Jackass' Premiere Despite Invite
The Hollywood premiere of "Jackass: Best and Last" is quickly approaching ... and TMZ has learned a surprising invite went out.
Sources tell TMZ ... Bam Margera got a ticket to the big event for the final 'Jackass' film dropping next month ... but he's unable to make it because he's got a prior engagement.
We're also told that he's not quite ready for a reunion after a bitter fallout with the cast, specifically Johnny Knoxville and director Jeff Tremaine ... but he's for sure rooting for the flick to be a giant success, like all the others have been.
Bam might not be at the premiere ... but we're told he'll have some reps there of sorts -- his parents, Phil and April -- who are fan favorites from the franchise.
TMZ broke the story ... Bam made a deal earlier this year that allowed producers to use old, never-before-seen footage of him in 'Best and Last,' which will be a mix of newly shot stunts and unseen OG footage.
As you know ... Bam has a super bitter fallout with the 'Jackass' fam and Paramount after he was fired from the last film for allegedly breaking his contract, which included a stipulation that he had to stay sober.
Bam later sued Paramount, Knoxville and Tremaine over wrongful termination in 2022 and settled.
They say time heals all wounds ... and that's good, because this gang gets plenty of those!