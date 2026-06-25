Steve-O Sounds Off on Bam's Return to 'Jackass' on the TMZ Podcast

Steve-O's got a lot of love for Bam Margera ... but says a little accountability would go a long way.

He sat down with us on "The TMZ Podcast" Thursday to tell us how he feels about Bam's sobriety journey ... and what he wishes his 'Jackass' costar would say now that he's healthy.

As you know, Bam skipped Wednesday night's premiere of "Jackass: Best and Last" because of another commitment ... but also because he still wasn't ready to face Johnny Knoxville and director Jeff Tremaine since getting fired in 2020.

Steve-O tells us it's all love on his end ... but there are some things he feels Bam's left unsaid.

And while he missed Bam at the premiere, he was happy he got to see Bam's parents -- Phil and April -- who went in his place.

Play video content Video: Steve-O Teases Never-Before-Seen Insane Stunt That Will Be In 'Jackass: Best and Last' The TMZ Podcast

Speaking of the franchise's final film, Steve-O teased a never-before-seen, jaw-on-the-floor type stunt from the movie that sounds absolutely insane ... even by 'Jackass' standards.