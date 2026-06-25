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Steve-O Sounds Off on Bam's Return to 'Jackass' on the TMZ Podcast

Steve-O to Bam I LOVE YA, BUT YA GOTTA ADMIT WHEN YOU'RE WRONG

By TMZ Staff
Published
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STILL ROOTING FOR HIM
Video: Steve-O Sounds Off on Bam's Return to 'Jackass' on the TMZ Podcast
TMZ.com

Steve-O's got a lot of love for Bam Margera ... but says a little accountability would go a long way.

He sat down with us on "The TMZ Podcast" Thursday to tell us how he feels about Bam's sobriety journey ... and what he wishes his 'Jackass' costar would say now that he's healthy.

'Jackass' Red Carpet Premiere
Launch Gallery
Welcome to Jackass Launch Gallery
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As you know, Bam skipped Wednesday night's premiere of "Jackass: Best and Last" because of another commitment ... but also because he still wasn't ready to face Johnny Knoxville and director Jeff Tremaine since getting fired in 2020.

Steve-O tells us it's all love on his end ... but there are some things he feels Bam's left unsaid.

And while he missed Bam at the premiere, he was happy he got to see Bam's parents -- Phil and April -- who went in his place.

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INSANE STUNT
Video: Steve-O Teases Never-Before-Seen Insane Stunt That Will Be In 'Jackass: Best and Last'
The TMZ Podcast

Speaking of the franchise's final film, Steve-O teased a never-before-seen, jaw-on-the-floor type stunt from the movie that sounds absolutely insane ... even by 'Jackass' standards.

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GUEST OF HONOR
Video: Steve-O Crashes TMZ Live, Talks What He's Been Through and More
TMZ.com

And, of course, Steve-O couldn't help crashing "TMZ Live" earlier to talk with Harvey and Charles about some up and downs he's been through ... but you'll have to check out the clips to see exactly what this 'Jackass' has to say!

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