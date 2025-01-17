Steve-O Gets Buzzed by Mark Wahlberg, Rocks Bald New Look
Steve-O Gets Buzzed by Mark Wahlberg!!!
Steve-O baldly went where no stuntman has gone before -- courtesy of Mark Wahlberg himself, who took clippers to his head, all in honor of Mark's latest movie role.
MW's playing a balding hitman in "Flight Risk," and Steve-O wanted in on the look. So, the actor went full barber mode, and you can watch the transformation in this "Wildride! with Steve-O" clip.
Steve-O going all in on the wild look was totally on brand. Meanwhile, Mark was clearly loving his side gig as a hairstylist -- who knew Wahlberg had shear talent?
Of course, Steve-O's just following Mark’s lead -- because Wahlberg didn’t fake it with a bald cap either! He fully committed, shaving his head for "Flight Risk," which also stars Michelle Dockery and Topher Grace. Catch it in theaters January 24!