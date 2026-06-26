Celebrities Attend Team USA FIFA World Cup Match Against Turkey

The celebrities poured into Los Angeles Stadium Thursday night to cheer on Team USA during their FIFA World Cup match against Turkey!

Check it out -- Paris Hilton, Brad Pitt, Ashton Kutcher were just a few of the big names who showed up to support Team USA.

Leonardo DiCaprio is absolutely GONE#worldcup pic.twitter.com/G9bQaL4z77 @Champ_Dave4

Leonardo DiCaprio was also spotted in a VIP suite ... carefully looking on as if the outcome of the game determined if he's score some tickets on the Titanic!

Will Ferrell is in the house for Türkiye vs @USMNT pic.twitter.com/aOPsbOmkB3 @FOXSports

Will Ferrell put on a show for cheering fans ... dancing in his spot when the camera panned to him.

Even second lady Usha Vance showed face ... she was spotted grinning with pride as "The Star-Spangled Banner" was sung before the big game.