Celebrities Attend Team USA FIFA World Cup Match Against Turkey
Team USA Celebrities Pour in to Watch FIFA Game Brad Pitt, Leonardo, Paris Hilton, More!
The celebrities poured into Los Angeles Stadium Thursday night to cheer on Team USA during their FIFA World Cup match against Turkey!
Check it out -- Paris Hilton, Brad Pitt, Ashton Kutcher were just a few of the big names who showed up to support Team USA.
Leonardo DiCaprio is absolutely GONE#worldcup pic.twitter.com/G9bQaL4z77 @Champ_Dave4
Leonardo DiCaprio was also spotted in a VIP suite ... carefully looking on as if the outcome of the game determined if he's score some tickets on the Titanic!
Will Ferrell is in the house for Türkiye vs @USMNT pic.twitter.com/aOPsbOmkB3 @FOXSports
Will Ferrell put on a show for cheering fans ... dancing in his spot when the camera panned to him.
Even second lady Usha Vance showed face ... she was spotted grinning with pride as "The Star-Spangled Banner" was sung before the big game.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Owen Wilson and Jessica Alba also watched from the stands ... just check out our gallery!
Unfortunately, Team USA walked away with an L Thursday night ... but they already secured a spot ahead. Their next match is against Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 1.