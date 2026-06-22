Lionel Messi Breaks FIFA World Cup All-Time Goals Record

Lionel Messi stands alone -- the Argentinian soccer superstar just broke the all-time FIFA World Cup goals record after ripping a laser shot in the back of the net in Monday's match.

The iconic moment went down minutes ago against Austria ... with 38-year-old Messi breaking the 0-0 tie at the 37:39 mark.

History! Lionel Messi passes Miroslav Klose with his record 17th Men’s FIFA World Cup goal. pic.twitter.com/4PS2I27nRC @FOXSports

The goal gives him 17 for his career in the international competition ... surpassing Germany's Miroslav Klose to put Messi in the top spot.

There was actually a moment earlier in the match for Messi to be the goals king ... but he wound up missing a penalty kick to the surprise of countless soccer fans.

Messi has now scored in six straight W.C. games ... and had a hat trick earlier in the tourney against Algeria, meaning he's the sole goal scorer for his team so far in 2026.

Messi's journey started in June 2006 when he was 18 years old.

Other active players high on the all-time goals list include Kylian Mbappé, who has 14, and Harry Kane, with 10 to his name.

Messi will be 39 in a few days ... so what a special early birthday gift!!