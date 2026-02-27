Lionel Messi Tackled By Pitch Invader!!! During Match In Puerto Rico

A friendly featuring Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami team descended into chaos in the waning moments of the match Thursday night, as a group of fans rushed the pitch to snag a selfie with the soccer legend -- which ended with Messi being dragged to the ground.

It all unfolded in the 88th minute of the match against Independiente del Valle of Ecuador when a man ran onto the field and took his shirt off. He was then followed by two other fans who were wearing Messi jerseys. One guy got a selfie, another an autograph.

What a shit show this is.



Both teams in black, fans storming the field, and they end up knocking over Messi. Wow.



The shirtless fan then hugged Messi, prompting security to grab him and take him to the ground, but because the guy had his hands on Lionel, he went along for the ride.

The 38-year-old soccer superstar quickly jumped back up to his feet, but looked rather annoyed by the situation -- and can ya really blame him?

Inter Miami went on to win the game, 2-1, without further incident.

Messi, of course, is used to overzealous fans doing whatever they can to meet the soccer icon. In 2024, a fan ran onto the pitch during an MLS showdown between Miami and Sporting Kansas City, before LM's personal bodyguard turned on the jets to take down the fan.

In May 2025, a fan ran up to Messi during a soccer camp in the Sunshine State ... with security roughing him up before escorting him away, and cops giving the young man a tongue-lashing on the way out.

