Lionel Messi, Bad Bunny Team Up For Commercial Shoot in Miami

Here's hoping Bad Bunny's haters aren't Lionel Messi fans ... 'cause the soccer legend and Super Bowl halftime performer met up in Miami for a commercial shoot!!

The superstar singer and Inter Miami striker were spotted in Florida this week ... hitting the studio for what is believed to be an adidas World Cup ad.

While the two didn't show up together, their arrivals weren't far apart -- Messi rolled though in a Three Stripes getup ... and BB had on a grey hoodie and sweatpants combo.

Unclear what exactly went down behind closed doors ... but the athletic brand has had a relationship with both names for quite some time, so the pairing makes sense.

Of course, Bunny has been in the headlines ever since the NFL and Apple Music announced he would take the stage during Super Bowl LX -- a decision that has some folks big mad.

He also drew backlash for sitting during "God Bless America" at a New York Yankees game ... with some believing it was some sort of a political statement.

It hasn't been all negative for Benito, though -- Jay-Z defended him to TMZ Sports earlier this week ... saying everybody loves him, no matter what "they" try to say.