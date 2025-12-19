Cristiano Ronaldo Puts Incredible Physique On Display

Before ya guzzle down a bunch of holiday treats over the next few days, here's Cristiano Ronaldo reminding folks what's possible with a ton of discipline and living in the gym.

The 40-year-old international soccer star went to social media to show off his Greek god-like bod on Friday ... telling his 105 MILLION X followers he just hopped out the sauna -- and, lucky for us, is providing visual proof.

The Al Nassr striker rocked nothing but black briefs and slides for the photo op ... making sure his chiseled abs and veiny legs were on full display.

But don't throw out the snickerdoodles and hot chocolate, folks ... Ronaldo's been on a strict diet forever, so there's no point in trying to catch up to his sugar-free lifestyle.

After all, what's a holiday without a lil' self-indulgence?? So go nuts, chug some eggnog, dive head-first in some figgy pudding. Life's too short.

Ronaldo's gonna be 41 in February ... but it certainly looks like he hasn't let up on his incredible fitness demands in the latter years of his legendary career, especially with the 2026 World Cup around the corner.