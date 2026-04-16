Argentine Football Association Claps Back At Promoter Over Lionel Messi Lawsuit

The Argentine Football Association isn't backing down in the face of a multi-million dollar lawsuit filed against them and Lionel Messi ... with the soccer body flat out saying they did nothing wrong!

“AFA is aware of the lawsuit filed by VID Music Group and its principal, Javier Fernandez. AFA fully performed all of its obligations under the relevant agreements, including delivering the Argentine national team for both matches in October 2025," a representative for the association told TMZ Sports.

"The contracts, payment records, and contemporaneous communications tell the full story, and AFA is prepared to present them in the appropriate forum. AFA will defend this matter vigorously — and will pursue collection of the millions of dollars owed to it by the very parties who filed this lawsuit.“

We broke the story earlier this week.

VID, a Florida-based promoter, sued the 38-year-old soccer legend and the Argentine Football Association over two exhibition games in October 2025, alleging they shelled out over $7 million to stage the events.

They claimed Messi -- one of the two most famous soccer players in the world -- was contractually obligated to play on October 10 vs. Venezuela, but say he decided to blow off the game, instead watching from a luxury suite.

VID says without Lionel, the event was a bust.

As for the second friendly, Messi played ... but the promoter says the event was also a disaster after they were forced to move it from Chicago to Fort Lauderdale, after civil unrest in Illinois.

Bottom line, VID believes they were screwed, but the AFA says that's bull ... and they're preparing for a legal fight.