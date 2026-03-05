Lionel Messi, Inter Miami FC Gift Donald Trump Special Watch During White House Visit

Play video content LiveNOW from FOX

Lionel Messi and the rest of Inter Miami FC spent their Thursday afternoon at the White House to celebrate their 2025 MLS Cup win over the Vancouver Whitecaps ... and the team didn't come empty-handed, presenting plenty of gifts to President Donald Trump!

Trump took some time away from dealing with the situation in the Middle East ... to welcome Messi and the rest of the team to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

After heaping praise on the championship-winning squad, Jorge Mas and Messi then revealed some goodies they brought for Trump. The guys handed him a team jersey with No. 47, which corresponds to him being the 47th President, as well as a custom soccer ball commemorating their title.

Finally, saving the best for last, they gifted Trump a "limited edition Inter Miami pink Tudor watch," according to Mas.

He stated that the back of it was etched with DJT's name.

Adding to the significance, it was Lionel's first time at the W.H. ... a point Trump highlighted.

POTUS -- who walked out alongside the 38-year-old -- also told Messi his son Baron was a big fan ... adding the two met up earlier in the day.

Outside of Messi and Trump, there was even more star power -- MLB legend Alex Rodriguez, an ambassador for the city of Miami, was also at the event.

Play video content