Video Shows Car Plowing Into World Cup Fans in Mexico, 17 Injured

Play video content Video: Car Plows Through Crowd Celebrating Mexico @verodejesus4 via Storyful

Absolute chaos erupted in Mexico after a car plowed through a crowd celebrating the country's World Cup win -- leaving multiple people injured in a terrifying scene caught on camera.

Check out this video, filmed by TikTok user @verodejesus4 in Cabo San Lucas ... fans were out celebrating Mexico's World Cup victory over Czechia Wednesday night when a black car suddenly barreled through the packed street. You can see the jubilation transform into fear and anger ... as people started chasing after the driver.

Seventeen people were hurt, and authorities say the driver was detained at the scene before being taken to a hospital in police custody.

According to the General Directorate of Public Security of Los Cabos, the driver claimed people had surrounded his vehicle, blocked his path and were putting physical pressure on the car ... prompting him to suddenly accelerate and mow down pedestrians.