One Person Killed After Plane Crashes on Texas Highway, Watch The Video

Play video content Video: People Jump to Rescue After Plane Catches Fire Following Crash on Highway Viral Press

A jet carrying six passengers crashed Tuesday night on a highway in Texas, killing one person and triggering a massive rescue operation, according to police.

The fiery disaster was partially captured on video, which was later posted to Instagram by two women who witnessed it and totally freaked out.

WATCH: Moment plane crashes onto highway in Laredo, Texas, killing one onboard.



Five others onboard were injured, in addition to five police officers who were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.



The plane also struck a vehicle. https://t.co/KsLOzPWfyF pic.twitter.com/pFuovyvAYV @newsnoteworthy

As seen in one of the angles captured via dashcam ... a car is driving down the highway in Loredo while filming the plane flying low in the near distance. It's a bit hard to see at first, but suddenly, the plane drops down from the sky and crashes on the other side of the highway with what appears to be flames shooting up.

Motorists who happened upon the scene jumped out of their vehicles and rushed over to the burning plane to save people stuck inside. The good Samaritans used a sledgehammer and shovel to smash in the cockpit window to remove the crew and passengers.

Officials said the twin-jet Cessna was flying from Los Cabos International Airport in Mexico to an airport in Austin, Texas, when the plane reportedly experienced mechanical failure.

BREAKING: A NetJets Cessna 680 Citation Latitude (N523QS) crashed on a highway while attempting an emergency landing near Laredo International Airport, Texas.



The aircraft had diverted to Laredo after declaring an emergency while en route from Los Cabos, Mexico, to Austin,… pic.twitter.com/BGDqZqdz9w @Turbinetraveler

Hours later, during a press conference, a rep for the Loredo PD said one person had died in the crash, but it was unclear if it was someone in the plane or on the ground.

The spokesman also said one vehicle traveling along the highway was struck by the aircraft. It's unclear if anyone else was injured.