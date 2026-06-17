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One Person Killed After Plane Crashes on Texas Highway, Watch The Video

Texas Plane Crash One Person Killed After Aircraft Slams Onto Highway

By TMZ Staff
Published
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RACE AGAINST FLAMES
Video: People Jump to Rescue After Plane Catches Fire Following Crash on Highway
Viral Press

A jet carrying six passengers crashed Tuesday night on a highway in Texas, killing one person and triggering a massive rescue operation, according to police.

The fiery disaster was partially captured on video, which was later posted to Instagram by two women who witnessed it and totally freaked out.

As seen in one of the angles captured via dashcam ... a car is driving down the highway in Loredo while filming the plane flying low in the near distance. It's a bit hard to see at first, but suddenly, the plane drops down from the sky and crashes on the other side of the highway with what appears to be flames shooting up.

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Viral Press

Motorists who happened upon the scene jumped out of their vehicles and rushed over to the burning plane to save people stuck inside. The good Samaritans used a sledgehammer and shovel to smash in the cockpit window to remove the crew and passengers.

Officials said the twin-jet Cessna was flying from Los Cabos International Airport in Mexico to an airport in Austin, Texas, when the plane reportedly experienced mechanical failure.

Hours later, during a press conference, a rep for the Loredo PD said one person had died in the crash, but it was unclear if it was someone in the plane or on the ground.  

The spokesman also said one vehicle traveling along the highway was struck by the aircraft. It's unclear if anyone else was injured.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.

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