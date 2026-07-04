Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding: A-List Celebs Pour Out of MSG

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's epic wedding at Madison Square Garden is now in the history books — and it was a fun-filled extravaganza with many of their A-list guests partying into the early morning hours.

TMZ obtained photos showing the rich and famous exiting MSG in Manhattan after Mr. and Mrs. Swift -- or shall we say The Kelces -- said their "I Do's" in front of hundreds of celebs and family members.

But then there were the late late partiers ... Selena Gomez, Laura Dern, Bradley Cooper, his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, Ethan Hawke and his wife, Ryan, all left the soiree in the wee hours Saturday, along with others. They were seen piling into their luxury vehicles before their chauffeurs drove away.

As you know, Taylor and Travis got hitched Friday at MSG, culminating two days of events under high-security courtesy of the NYPD.