Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding: A-List Celebs Pour Out of MSG
Taylor And Travis' Wedding Celebs Party Into The Wee Hours At MSG ... Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Tom Brady, More!!!
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's epic wedding at Madison Square Garden is now in the history books — and it was a fun-filled extravaganza with many of their A-list guests partying into the early morning hours.
TMZ obtained photos showing the rich and famous exiting MSG in Manhattan after Mr. and Mrs. Swift -- or shall we say The Kelces -- said their "I Do's" in front of hundreds of celebs and family members.
Tom Brady, Chris Rock, Michael Strahan, Stephen A. Smith, Steven Spielberg, Hugh Grant, Jessica Alba and her boyfriend, Danny Ramirez, were among those who made early exits, starting around 10 PM Friday.
But then there were the late late partiers ... Selena Gomez, Laura Dern, Bradley Cooper, his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, Ethan Hawke and his wife, Ryan, all left the soiree in the wee hours Saturday, along with others. They were seen piling into their luxury vehicles before their chauffeurs drove away.
As you know, Taylor and Travis got hitched Friday at MSG, culminating two days of events under high-security courtesy of the NYPD.
In addition to the aforementioned celebs, other A-listers who attended the wedding were Jennifer Lopez, Tom Cruise, Tom Hanks, Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, Tim McGraw, MGK, Dakota Johnson, Karlie Kloss, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Jack Antonoff and wedding officiant Adam Sandler.
What a night in the Big Apple!
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