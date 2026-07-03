Taylor Swift's Besties Roll in to NYC Wedding Celebration

Taylor Swift's besties are showing up to her and Travis Kelce's New York City wedding celebration in style!

Check it out -- some of her closest pals have been spotted out in the Big Apple as they head to Madison Square Garden, which has been totally transformed to welcome guests into the wedding venue fit for the most special "Love Story."

You can see Zoë Kravitz got dolled up in a sheer dress detailed with floral embroidery and black heels. One thing missing -- her fiancé, Harry Styles, who also happens to be one of Taylor's exes. The 'Fate of Ophelia' singer reportedly invited him to her special day ... but he's overseas, touring in Europe.

Karlie Kloss looked radiant in a strapless gold gown as she stepped out into the Concrete Jungle to head to celebrate Taylor and Travis' happily ever after. As you know, TS and KK were once super tight, but they allegedly had a falling out that had them hit the brakes on their friendship. But they were able to mend things ... and we broke the news she was welcome at the wedding.

And we can't forget about Abigail Anderson, Taylor's best friend from high school. We saw her in a stunning corseted dress with a draped skirt ... which happens to be the same gown Juju Smith-Schuster’s fiancée, Laura Kruk, slipped into for the night -- either an accident or a potential bridesmaid dress!!!