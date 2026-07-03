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Taylor Swift Wedding: All The Clues About Her Bridal Party Color Scheme

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Wedding Possible Bridal Party Drops Hue-ge Clue!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Looks like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding palette has entered the chat ... courtesy of the apparent bridal party.

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New photos show Taylor's longtime best friend Abigail Anderson heading to Madison Square Garden in a champagne-and-plum look ... while Travis' close pal Ross Travis was spotted in a matching deep plum tuxedo.

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Put the two together ... and it sure seems like the wedding color palette has officially been revealed.

The coordinated arrivals are the latest clue in what's been a nonstop week of reveals. As TMZ has reported, the celebration inside MSG is straight out of a fairytale ... with an elaborate wedding theme transforming the iconic arena into the perfect setting for Taylor and Travis' next era.

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We've also tracked a steady parade of celebrity arrivals this week -- including Taylor herself, Donna Kelce, NFL star George Kittle and plenty more -- as one of the most anticipated celebrity weddings in years finally gets underway.

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Video: Ross Travis Spotted Heading to Taylor and Travis's Wedding
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Now, fans may have one more piece of the puzzle ... 'cause if these outfits are any indication, plum and champagne are officially having a moment!

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