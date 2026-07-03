Taylor Swift Wedding: All The Clues About Her Bridal Party Color Scheme
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Wedding Possible Bridal Party Drops Hue-ge Clue!!!
Looks like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding palette has entered the chat ... courtesy of the apparent bridal party.
New photos show Taylor's longtime best friend Abigail Anderson heading to Madison Square Garden in a champagne-and-plum look ... while Travis' close pal Ross Travis was spotted in a matching deep plum tuxedo.
Put the two together ... and it sure seems like the wedding color palette has officially been revealed.
The coordinated arrivals are the latest clue in what's been a nonstop week of reveals. As TMZ has reported, the celebration inside MSG is straight out of a fairytale ... with an elaborate wedding theme transforming the iconic arena into the perfect setting for Taylor and Travis' next era.
We've also tracked a steady parade of celebrity arrivals this week -- including Taylor herself, Donna Kelce, NFL star George Kittle and plenty more -- as one of the most anticipated celebrity weddings in years finally gets underway.
Now, fans may have one more piece of the puzzle ... 'cause if these outfits are any indication, plum and champagne are officially having a moment!