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Mike Vrabel and Wife Jen Attend Taylor Swift Wedding After Dianna Russini Scandal

Mike Vrabel and Wife Jen No Smiles On Way To Taylor's Wedding

By TMZ Staff
Published
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PageSix.com

Mike Vrabel and his wife Jen are still together after the Dianna Russini scandal ... and surprisingly, they're on the way to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding ... but that's not enough to get them to crack a smile.

The New England Patriots head coach and his better half were all business Friday as they left a hotel to make the trek to Madison Square Garden, seen in video obtained by Page Six.

See for yourself ... Jen looks like she's downright frowning.

Unclear why Mike snagged an invite ... he's an NFL head coach for teams who want to beat the hell out of Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs. He doesn't coach tight end either, which is Kelce's position.

Maybe Mike and Jen are huge Swifties?!?

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KEEPING IT...PROFESSIONAL???
Video: Dianna Russini Puts Arm Around Mike Vrabel at 2022 Super Bowl Party | TMZ TV
TMZ.com

Anyways, it's notable to see them together after the Russini scandal ... even if they don't look thrilled to be in each other's company.

It's only been a few months since Mike was defending himself after getting caught being way too friendly with Dianna, an NFL reporter who left her job after their apparent relationship came to light.

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TMZ Sports

We obtained photos of Mike and Dianna cozying up at a casino, on a boat when she was pregnant, and at some NFL events ... and the rendezvous over the years sparked speculation of some alleged extracurricular activity.

Mike and his wife are still going strong, it seems ... and Dianna's still with her husband too.

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Getty Composite

Lighten up, folks ... you're going to the wedding of the century!!!

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