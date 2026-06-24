Dianna Russini Was Earning $800,000 Before Mike Vrabel Scandal Led To Her Resignation

Dianna Russini didn't just lose a job amid the Mike Vrabel controversy ... she also lost a pretty hefty paycheck!

The veteran NFL reporter was pulling in close to $800,000 a year at The Athletic, according to its parent organization, The New York Times Company ... making her one of the highest-paid journalists at the mass media corporation.

According to the NYT, Diana was in the middle of contract renewal talks when the scandal erupted ... with her existing deal set to expire at the end of June.

As we reported, Dianna stepped away from The Athletic and her podcast in April after photos of her with the New England Patriots head coach surfaced. Both are married to other people.

Play video content Video: Mike Vrabel and Diana Russini Caught Renting a Private Boat | TMZ TV

Since then, we've obtained additional photos and videos showing the pair looking particularly friendly over the years -- including during Vrabel's time with the Tennessee Titans.

The good news? Both of their marriages appear to have survived the drama. The bad news? Replacing an $800K salary is a lot tougher than surviving a relationship scandal!