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Taylor Swift Wedding Day: Watch Second Angle Live Stream Outside MSG

Taylor Swift Wedding New Angle Live Stream Outside MSG As Guests Start Arriving!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published

It's really happening!

Unclear what or who will be seen ... but check out the live stream from Madison Square Garden ... where we hear guests have begun to arrive for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's big day!

It's an epic moment ... and one that has been building for a week now ... as the superstar couple has turned MSG into their own lovenest.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce MSG Wedding Prep
Launch Gallery
Let's Make This Arena a Home! Launch Gallery
Getty

There were rumors that the actual ceremony might be at some other location ... but all signs point to it going down in MSG ... as well as one hell of a reception.

Stay tuned ...