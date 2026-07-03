Taylor Swift's Publicist Tree Paine Makes Her Way to NYC Wedding

Taylor Swift's trusted publicist Tree Paine is off to celebrate the pop superstar's marriage to Travis Kelce!

Tay's longtime -- fan-favoritie -- publicist was spotted stepping out of her New York City hotel to make her way to Madison Square Garden to celebrate the bride and groom Friday evening.

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TP looked elegant in an off-the-shoulder neutral gown paired with a black purse and black heels ... and she kept quiet as bystanders asked her about the top-secret wedding.

Tree is one of the several members of Taylor's entourage we've seen heading to the big soiree -- we caught a glimpse of pretty 'n pink Gigi Hadid and her date Bradley Cooper Friday afternoon, while Benson Boone was also seen out in the Big Apple all suited up.

We were the first to report Benson's invite to Taylor and Travis' wedding festivities ... and also told you Sombr and Karlie Kloss would be attending as well. And, we heard Paul McCartney was one of the major names who may hop on stage for a performance!

As you know, the who's who in Taylor and Travis' life are gathering at Madison Square Garden to celebrate their love. The world-famous arena not only offers tons of privacy, but it is able to be transformed into something unrecognizable for their special day. We reported that ceiling-to-floor drapes were helping turn the space into an elegant wedding venue, along with a castle and garden!

And, earlier on Thursday, we saw a truck for an elite ice sculptor heading in the direction of MSG ... hinting that an elaborate piece of ice art could be featured in the venue as well.