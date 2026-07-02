Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Rehearsal Dinner Guests Spotted Leaving NYC Hotel

From the Ritz to the Rehearsal!!!

It's time! We've got a glimpse of some more of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding guests leaving their hotel to head to the rehearsal dinner.

Cameras caught Taylor's childhood best friend, Abigail Anderson Berard, Travis' aunt and uncle, Joan and Don, and her publicist, Tree Paine, all leaving the Ritz Carlton NYC on Thursday.

Sportscasters and podcast cohosts Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson seem to be on the short list as well ... but you'll have to peep our gallery to see who else made the cut!

As you know, Taylor and Travis' rehearsal dinner is supposedly going down right now at Madison Square Garden.

Play video content Video: Selena Gomez, Jack Antonoff Head to Taylor Swift’s Wedding Rehearsal Instagram / @selenagomez

Earlier, we saw Selena Gomez getting glammed up in the car, applying her lip combo from the back seat while stunning in a strapless black dress.

Jack Antonoff and his sister Rachel were also snapped on the street, all dolled up as they got in their own ride.

Remember, this is just the rehearsal dinner. The real party goes down tomorrow -- 1,000 people strong -- at the arena.