Everything We Know About Taylor Swift's Wedding

Everything We Know About Her Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are staying tight-lipped about their wedding ... but we're piecing the puzzle together for you.

With rumors running rampant, it can be tricky to keep up with what's real and what's not, so we've rounded up everything you need to know about the upcoming nuptials.

Keep reading for the latest details on the wedding of the century!

When is it?

It's all going down Thursday and Friday. We confirmed they'll be kicking things off on July 2 with an intimate gathering in New York, which is set to have about 100 people in attendance.

And the next day is the big bash. We broke the story ... over 1,000 people were invited to a star-studded wedding event at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

According to ABC News, the smaller gathering will go down at 6 PM ET on July 2, and the main event on the 3rd will kick off with cocktail hour at 4 PM ET. Sources tell the outlet the 1,000-person party is set to go until 4 a.m.

Where is it?

Word is, Taylor and Travis' wedding guests don't even know where exactly the wedding's going down. A source told Us Weekly ... "Taylor and Travis told guests to be in NYC. No other location was provided." The source told the outlet guests were instructed to be in town July 2 and 3.

We've been reporting Taylor's taking over MSG for her wedding weekend, holding both the small July 2 gathering and the massive July 3 party at the arena.

Event planners have requested space for tents, canopies, and trucks around the Garden, and several members of the Kansas City Chiefs have booked rooms at the famous Marriott Marquis in Times Square during that time.

We believe Taylor and Travis chose MSG for the space, privacy, and security. There are no windows for paparazzi to sneak pics, and the underground parking area will help their famous friends get in and out without getting noticed.

Play video content Video: Taylor Swift Invitee Says Wedding Ceremony Not at MSG TMZ.com

We recently had a billionaire on "TMZ Live" who helped shed a little light on the situation. Celeb memorabilia collector Anthony Jabin -- who says he's a plus-1 to the wedding -- tells us the big party is *not* the actual ceremony.

But based on what he tells us, neither will the smaller gathering on July 2 ... because Anthony says the wedding is happening the same day as the party, but not at the same place.

There had been rumors that Taylor's wedding was going down in Rhode Island at Ocean House near her home ... but we debunked those.

When we caught up with Brian Patrick Kennedy, Speaker Pro Tempore of the Rhode Island House of Representatives, last month ... he said there'd been no wedding license issued.

Who's on the guest list?

With over 1,000 expected to show up at MSG on Friday, you know that guest list is gonna be a star-studded one.

Taylor and Travis are trying to keep things super secret ... we've been told they went so far as to invite people over the phone and watermark physical invitations.

And we've heard a few famous faces who'll be in the audience on Tayvis' big day! Among the A-list attendees, you can expect Karlie Kloss, Benson Boone, and Sombr.

There will also be some sports superstars in attendance ... which would obviously make sense since Trav's one of the stars of the NFL.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle scored an invite ... telling Entertainment Tonight that he and his wife, Claire, will be there for the big day.

We even snagged a shot of George and Claire at the Nashville airport, where he had a suit bag hanging off his chair. He says it's a blue suit.

It turns out there will also be some normies in the crowd! Sources familiar with the situation have told us Taylor and Travis wanted to include people they've met along the way who left a positive impression ... to the point that some invitees were shocked to get the call.

We can also tell you who hasn't scored an invite!

Taylor's longtime friend, Blake Lively, did not make the cut after Blake tried pulling her into her legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

It doesn't seem like Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh, were invited either ... as she and Taylor aren't as close as they used to be.

What will Taylor wear?

It also doesn't seem like Taylor's going to be locked into one look for her wedding. The pop star's got a few costume changes in store for the big day.

She's reportedly doing custom designer dresses by Monse designers and former co-creative directors of Oscar de la Renta, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia.

This would make sense, because Laura and Fernando designed some of her custom looks for "The Eras Tour."

It's also worth noting that Taylor wore Monse just last week, when she jumped on stage during Travis' Tight End University event in Nashville.

What will the decorations be like?

Play video content Video: Taylor Swift Wedding: Large White Stairs Loaded Into Madison Square Garden TMZ.com

Taylor's pulling out all the stops to set the stage -- literally -- for her big day. Sources told us Taylor's making a massive stage for the MSG event.

We're told it's being made at a Pennsylvania production facility ... the same one that constructed the video columns for her "Reputation Stadium Tour."

Play video content Video: Taylor Swift's Wedding Coming Together TMZ.com

Sources tell us Taylor's building a gigantic castle inside a garden to transform the stadium into a full-blown fairytale.

We obtained a video of crews loading a giant white staircase into MSG, as well as another one that showed workers bringing pieces of what looks like a gazebo inside the venue.

Play video content Video: Taylor Swift Wedding, Konduit NYC TMZ.com

Whatever Taylor's envisioning, we know it's going to be huge because she's apparently enlisted the help of a major movie set company.

Boxes labeled "Konduit NYC" were unloaded at MSG ... and Konduit's been building sets for movie, TV, and commercial shoots for decades.

We're told Taylor's covering the arena in neutral-colored drapes ... but the carpet she's rolling out on the stairs is supposed to be purple.

Cameras also caught trucks dropping off a ton of equipment cases and lighting gear at the arena Monday morning ... so you know the setup's going to be very involved.

No word yet on flower arrangements ... there was a rumor she'd bought out all the calla lilies in NYC, but the florists we spoke to said that's BS.

What food will they serve?

We've learned Taylor's going to be serving all her favorites on her big day ... with personally-picked food stations serving up bites from her go-to restaurants.

We're told Taylor signed off on everything on the menu ... but the spots that made the cut are still being kept pretty secret.

However, we've been seeing tons of food get loaded into MSG over the past couple of days ... so we can start to get an idea of the types of dishes that may make the menu.

One haul included almond milk, corn kernels, butter, eggs, turkey, wheat wraps, juice, water, tomatoes, and sauces. We've also seen pounds of lobster get wheeled in, a man carrying in a box from a bakery, and a Krispy Kreme truck pulling up.

Pictures from Page Six show they'll have chicken prepared multiple ways -- blackened, boneless and skinless breasts and legs -- french fries, thick-cut onion rings, peppers, romaine, eggs, heavy whipping cream, and whole milk were delivered.

We've also seen some trucks at the venue, like one that seemingly delivered sandwiches, salads, desserts, snacks, and sides ... and another looked to be from an Italian restaurant, Sartiano's.

Will there be performances?

With a massive stage being set up at such a notable venue, it sure seems like performances are in store.

Some A-list artists are set to take the stage to celebrate Taylor and Travis exchanging their vows.

Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw are scheduled to perform for the pop star's nuptials. And our sources tell us Paul McCartney has also been named as a possible performer.

When's the rehearsal dinner?

According to Page Six, the rehearsal dinner is a 100-person gathering on July 2. The outlet reports that this smaller event is for Taylor and Travis' close family and friends.

What's security like?

As you can imagine, security's been stepped up ahead of wedding weekend ... and NYC is crawling with more law enforcement than usual.

On Tuesday, the National Guard swarmed MSG, closing off the streets amid the stream of setup at the venue.

But there's even more military that is out and about ... with cameras catching the U.S. Army securing the venue as well.

Troops had boots on the ground outside The Garden on Wednesday to ensure the tightest security possible.

But the wedding venue isn't the only building under careful watch ... police are posted up outside Taylor's NYC pad, too.

We obtained video that shows multiple officers standing outside the front door of her building, as well as across the street.

Did Taylor have a bachelorette?

Tons of Taylor's friends recently rolled up to her Rhode Island mansion ... leading many people to believe this was when the bachelorette went down.

Taylor's longtime best friend, Abigail Anderson, was spotted at her pad last week, along with a few other women.

A TikToker even got a shot of four women on a rooftop balcony -- with three of them wearing black and a blonde woman in white.

Did Travis have a bachelor party?

Travis recently had a west coast weekend with his brother, Jason, and some friends ... which was definitely giving major bachelor party vibes.

First, the NFL star pregamed a Chris Lake concert at Barney's Beanery in L.A. -- the same dive bar Taylor was spotted at back in 2024.

We even obtaine a pic of Travis at Barney's that weekend, where he was rocking a backwards hat and sporting sunglasses indoors.

Next up, Trav went down to San Diego to check out a NASCAR race with Jason and his buddies.

Play video content 6/21/26 Video: Travis Kelce Attends Dave Chappelle Show With Friends TMZ.com

He rounded out the weekend by catching Dave Chappelle's show at the Viejas Arena at San Diego State University.

In a video from after the show, you can see Trav and Jason hugging it out before he and his buds board the party bus waiting for them in the parking lot.

How much does the wedding cost?

With so many details still rumored or under wraps, it's hard to tell just how much the billionaire and her husband-to-be have had to shell out for their big day.

But as far as renting out MSG ... we're told that alone costs millions.

An industry insider previously told TMZ that booking MSG will set ya back about $1 million per night ... and sources say Tay and Trav rented it out for at least 3 days.

While we may not know what all the commotion is costing the couple, we do know what it's costing business owners in the area.

One business owner on West 31st Street told us they're pissed because they're losing a ton of money with the street closures ... during what would've been a busy weekend for them.

Between the World Cup games and the holiday, this weekend was supposed to be a big money-maker for bars and restaurants in the area.

Is there a prenup?

With so much money between the two of them ... signs sure point towards a prenup.

As you know, Travis' net worth is sitting at about $90 mil ... while Taylor's worth an estimated $2 billion.

What we're not sure about is where they've drafted up the docs (if they have).

They're linked to several states -- including Rhode Island, Missouri, Kansas, Tennessee, and New York -- with each one having different laws and enforcement styles when it comes to prenups.