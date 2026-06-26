Taylor Swift Expected To Wear Multiple Dresses During Wedding Celebration

Taylor Swift sounds like she said "yes" to more than one dress ... she's expected to have several wardrobe changes during her upcoming wedding celebration

Taylor will switch up her look multiple times during her and Travis Kelce's wedding festivities next weekend ... according to Page Six.

She's said to be wearing multiple designer looks ... with custom dresses by Monse designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, who were currently the co-creative directors of Oscar de la Renta.

Play video content 6/23/26 Video: Taylor Swift Crashes Tight Ends & Friends With Unannounced Set

The pop superstar actually wore Monse this week when she hopped on stage during Travis' Tight End University event in Nashville. We told you all about the exciting surprise performance ... and Monse designed the black strapless asymmetrical dress she rocked.

And, like a lot of A-listers, Tay has worn Oscar de la Renta before -- including to her bestie Selena Gomez's wedding last year -- so it's no surprise she'd trust its former co-creative directors with her wedding weekend.

In fact, Laura and Fernando designed several custom looks for Tay's "Eras" tour!

As we told you, the 'Fate of Ophelia' singer is set to tie the knot to the Chiefs tight end next week, and a block of dates are blacked out at New York City's Madison Square Garden, where the celebrations are expected to take place.