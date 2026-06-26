Taylor Swift Expected To Wear Multiple Dresses During Wedding Celebration
Taylor Swift Multiple Bridal Looks Expected for Wedding Weekend
Taylor Swift sounds like she said "yes" to more than one dress ... she's expected to have several wardrobe changes during her upcoming wedding celebration
Taylor will switch up her look multiple times during her and Travis Kelce's wedding festivities next weekend ... according to Page Six.
She's said to be wearing multiple designer looks ... with custom dresses by Monse designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, who were currently the co-creative directors of Oscar de la Renta.
The pop superstar actually wore Monse this week when she hopped on stage during Travis' Tight End University event in Nashville. We told you all about the exciting surprise performance ... and Monse designed the black strapless asymmetrical dress she rocked.
And, like a lot of A-listers, Tay has worn Oscar de la Renta before -- including to her bestie Selena Gomez's wedding last year -- so it's no surprise she'd trust its former co-creative directors with her wedding weekend.
In fact, Laura and Fernando designed several custom looks for Tay's "Eras" tour!
As we told you, the 'Fate of Ophelia' singer is set to tie the knot to the Chiefs tight end next week, and a block of dates are blacked out at New York City's Madison Square Garden, where the celebrations are expected to take place.
We broke the story ... Taylor and Travis are expected to host about 1,000 folks at their wedding celebration, and we believe more intimate nuptials might precede.
Some of the biggest names in music are expected to attend ... including Benson Boone and Sombr, and ... we hear her former bestie Karlie Kloss even scored an invite.