Taylor Swift Intercepts Tight Ends and Friends Concert With Surprise Performance

Taylor Swift has touched down on stage at "Tight End University" ... performing at the NFL event co-founded by none other than her soon-to-be hubby Travis Kelce!

Nashville was graced Tuesday night with yet another Taylor spectacle where she performed her hits "Shake It Off" and "Love Story" to close out the show like for the Tight Ends & Friends Concert.

🎥| Taylor Swift performing Love Story at TEU with Lainey Wilson!pic.twitter.com/nSoWhmibFa @swifferupdates

There were other performances from Laney Wilson, Kane Brown, Dan + Shay, and Chase Rice.

Overall, a spectacular night! But let's not forget ... a wedding is looming in the near distance. Travis and Taylor were both out doing some pre-wedding activities this past weekend -- or so it seemed.

That said, the spotlight is really on them at this year's "Tight End University" ... but that also might just be because Travis is an NFL legend and co-founder of the event, and Taylor's ... well, just the most famous singer of all time.