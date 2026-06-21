Taylor Swift's Future Father in Law Seemingly Hard Launches GF, Weeks Before Son's Wedding

Looks like romance is in the air beyond just Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, 'cause her soon-to-be father-in-law Ed Kelce, appears to have made things social media official with a special woman in his life, weeks before his son's high-profile wedding.

Ed recently shared a photo featuring Doree Hepner, who appears to be his new lucky lady, pairing the snapshot with a glowing caption, saying "With the dynamic and gorgeous Doree Hepner at 118 North, listening to York Street Hustle: their Summer Soul(stice) show."

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The post marks one of Ed's most public displays of affection on social media and has fans taking notice, especially as interest in the Kelce family remains at an all-time high. Ed Kelce was previously married to Donna Kelce for nearly 25 years before their amicable divorce.

Naturally, the timing has caught attention online with fans dissecting every development surrounding Taylor and Travis ... and Ed's relationship update is generating its own wave of buzz with many of the comments connecting his charm with Travis' as well as pointing out his location amid Taylor's suspected bachelorette party in Rhode Island this weekend.

As we previously reported, the "Tayvis" wedding is expected to be anything but frugal when it comes to the guest list. We're told between 1,100 and 1,200 guests are expected to attend the July 3 wedding celebration at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

We broke the story that singer Sombr and her former best friend Karlie Kloss RSVPed yes -- even Benson Boone will be flipping' into MSG. However there's hope for Ed's lady friend as sources familiar with the situation told TMZ the famed couple invited people who aren't famous and, in some cases, barely know Taylor and Travis.