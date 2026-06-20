Travis Kelce Dines at Los Angeles Bar Amid Taylor Swift's Potential Bachelorette Party

Before Travis Kelce was spotted having the time of his life at Chris Lake's Los Angeles concert Friday night, he hit up a WeHo dive bar with his pals, TMZ has learned.

Sources tell us the Kansas City Chiefs star, along with his brother Jason and other friends, visited Barney’s Beanery Friday afternoon ... where they guzzled down some drinks and watched some of the World Cup ... as Taylor Swift seemingly hosted a pre-wedding affair at her Rhode Island mansion.

We hear Jason was super chatty with patrons and was overheard talking to some Philadelphia Eagles fans about football before heading over to play a classic basketball arcade game, Pop-A-Shot, with the group.

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We're also told they weren't the only famous faces at Barney's ... cast members from "Southern Charm" as well as "Vanderpump Rules" star Stassi Schroeder popped up at the eatery as well.

Play video content Video: Taylor Swift Attends Birthday Party at L.A. Pub Without Travis Kelce TMZ.com

It's no coincidence Travis showed up there -- Tay attended a birthday party at the bar in 2024, hanging with about 7 other people in a booth near the windows.

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As we said, Travis stopped by Barney's Friday afternoon before he was seen shooting a bubble gun and hopping on stage for a surprise cameo in Chris' set.

Taylor was nowhere to be seen at her better half's L.A. outings ... instead, we've told you all about the action around her coastal Rhode Island mansion over the last few days.

Play video content 6/20/26 Video: SUV Sighting Fuels Taylor Swift Bachelorette Weekend Rumors TMZ.com

We spotted her longtime bestie Abigail Anderson and other women at the property ... and on Saturday, we caught a tinted SUV pulling out of the driveway. An eyewitness believes the pop star was in the vehicle.

Although there was some speculation Tay and Trav's big day could be going down in the ritzy Watch Hill neighborhood this weekend, our sources insist the Grammy winner was getting ready for a pre-wedding celebration with her closest friends ... a potential bachelorette party, if we may.