Wedding Rehearsal Going Down Near Taylor Swift's Rhode Island Home

What looks like a possible wedding rehearsal is going down at Ocean House right now ... within spitting distance of Taylor Swift's Rhode Island mansion.

TMZ obtained photos showing a group of people lined up along a stone pathway at the ritzy hotel, and they're certainly dressed for a summer soirée.

Play video content Video: Large Tent Set Up Near Taylor Swift’s Home Amid Wedding Rumors TMZ.com

So far, no sign of Taylor's famous friends ... but this is the venue where Taylor and Travis Kelce were set to have a wedding-related event on June 13, before pulling the plug.

As we told you, a massive tent's set up at Ocean House ... and we're told a wedding's going down there this weekend.

You can see in our photos ... there's a dance floor under the tent and white chairs and benches lining the path.

As we previously reported, a permit for the tent was issued to "D & G Wedding," and there will be 220 guests in attendance. Whoever took the permit out took steps to conceal their identity.

We also learned there's a permit for a fireworks show this weekend ... for the same fireworks company Taylor and Travis booked for the 13th.

As we told you, they pulled the plug on that event last month after word got out about the venue ... but we're pretty positive Taylor's got friends in town, so it's possible they just pushed it back a week.

There have been rumors flying that Taylor and Travis were tying the knot at Madison Square Garden on July 3 ... but now that's starting to sound more like a star-studded party than the actual nuptials.

Brian Patrick Kennedy, Speaker Pro Tempore of the Rhode Island House of Representatives, told us that -- as of Thursday afternoon -- no marriage license had been issued in Westerly for this weekend.