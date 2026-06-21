Taylor Swift's Rhode Island Mansion Dazzles with Fireworks, Amid Bachelorette Speculation

Taylor Swift's Rhode Island estate became the center of fresh fan speculation this weekend after fireworks were seen lighting up the sky near the superstar's coastal property as her wedding to Travis Kelce quickly approaches, TMZ has learned.

Play video content Video: Fireworks Light Up Taylor Swift's Rhode Island Estate Amid Bachelorette Buzz TMZ.com

Witnesses in the area tell TMZ a display of fireworks near Taylor's well-known Watch Hill mansion were spotted firing off from Ocean House late Saturday night ... sparking speculation about what might be happening behind the gates of one of her favorite properties.

The sighting comes as speculation grows that Swift could be hosting a private celebration with close friends, after we obtained several photos and video of lots of action at her east coast estate starting Thursday.

As we previously reported ... tons of Taylor's friends pulled up to her house this week to hang with the bride-to-be ... all ladies from what we could tell -- leading many to speculate this is her bachelorette party before she ties the knot with Trav.

Play video content 6/20/26 Video: SUV Sighting Fuels Taylor Swift Bachelorette Weekend Rumors TMZ.com

However, it seems the party mar be on its tail end, 'cause sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... activity at Taylor's Rhode Island mansion started to wind down late Friday afternoon -- and early Saturday morning an entourage of several SUVs were spotted leaving the property.

Taylor's Rhode Island compound has long been known as a destination for high-profile summer parties and intimate gatherings with friends. Over the years, the property has hosted everyone from fellow musicians to actors and longtime members of her famous squad.

So far, there's no indication what exactly prompted the fireworks display, and representatives for Swift have not publicly commented on the speculation surrounding the weekend festivities.