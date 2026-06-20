Taylor Swift May Have Left Rhode Island Mansion During Suspected Bachelorette Party

Taylor Swift may have taken her suspected bachelorette party on the road ... because it seems she's left her Rhode Island mansion.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... activity at Taylor's Rhode Island mansion started to wind down late Friday afternoon -- and early Saturday morning an entourage of several SUVs were spotted leaving the property.

We're told many in the neighborhood believe she's left town for places unknown.

Part of the reason for this belief ... the security that's normally hyper-present at the property and the gate has bailed. However, we are told there is still security on the premises keeping a vigil eye out.

We did see a black SUV pull into the driveway around 4:15 PM ET ... but it's unclear if that was Taylor or someone just looking in on the home.

Play video content 6/20/26 Video: SUV Sighting Fuels Taylor Swift Bachelorette Weekend Rumors TMZ.com

As you know ... we captured footage of a tinted SUV leaving the property earlier in the day -- with one witness claiming they def saw Taylor inside.

Tons of Taylor's friends pulled up to her house this week to hang with the bride-to-be ... all ladies from what we could tell -- leading many to speculate this is her bachelorette party before she ties the knot with Travis Kelce.

While a wedding was also being set up at the ritzy Ocean House hotel down the street from Taylor's place, we've learned it's for a different couple -- not Taylor & Travis.

Unclear where Taylor's headed ... though we know her man's out in L.A. -- enjoying a local bar with his brother, Jason Kelce, and their pals.