Taylor Swift Has Not Invited Blake Lively to Wedding Amid Friendship Fallout

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's once tight friendship doesn't appear to be headed for a quick comeback ... at least if a new report is any indication.

According to Page Six, Lively hasn't been invited to Swift's upcoming wedding celebrations with Travis Kelce, despite recent speculation the longtime friends were beginning to repair their relationship.

The outlet says the relationship remains strained months after Swift found herself pulled into the legal drama involving the actress and her "It Ends With Us" co-star Justin Baldoni.

As TMZ previously reported, Swift was subpoenaed in connection with the dispute before the subpoena was later withdrawn. Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ at the time Taylor was frustrated about being pulled into the legal fight and felt she had been unnecessarily dragged into the controversy.

The fallout created distance between Swift and Lively, who had been close friends for years. Their friendship dates back to 2015 and evolved into one of Hollywood's most prominent celebrity relationships, with Swift frequently spending time with Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds.

Reports in recent weeks suggested the pair had resumed communication as the legal drama wound down, fueling hopes of a reconciliation. But according to Page Six's latest reporting, Lively still hasn't landed a spot on the wedding guest list.

As we previously told you, Blake was not at Tay's pre-wedding gal-pal gathering in Rhode Island ... talk about a Blank Space.