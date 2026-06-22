Travis Kelce Gives Off Major Bachelor Party Vibes Outside Dave Chappelle Show: Video

Play video content Video: Travis Kelce Attends Dave Chappelle Show With Friends TMZ.com

Travis Kelce gave off more bachelor party vibes in San Diego on Sunday night ... the soon-to-be Mr. Swift and his posse went to see Dave Chappelle perform -- and TMZ captured them leaving on their very own party bus!

TMZ obtained exclusive video of Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, along with about 8 other athletic-looking dudes exiting Viejas Arena on the campus of San Diego State University after Chappelle put on his hour-and-a-half show before a packed crowd.

Check out the footage ... Jason leads the way as he walks to the party bus in the parking lot, followed by Travis and his close buds, all of whom start milling about for a while. Suddenly, a woman's voice can be heard screaming, "Love you, Travis!"

At one point, Travis shares a tender moment with Jason, embracing him in a big hug. Then Travis gives one of his friends an extended hug before climbing into the party bus with his crew. The driver then pulls out of the lot.

We're told Travis and Co. arrived for Chappelle's performance shortly after it started, and they sat in their own elevated section off the floor. Our sources say Travis and his boys were having a great time watching Chappelle do his thing as they laughed and had a good time.

Since Friday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been having the time of his life. He hit up Barney's Beanery -- a dive bar in Los Angeles -- with Jason and some of their pals. He also attended the Chris Lake concert in L.A., before heading to a NASCAR event in San Diego and, to top things off, Chappelle's show.

As for his fiancée, Taylor Swift, a bunch of her friends showed up at the pop star's Rhode Island mansion this weekend, sparking rumors that she was having a bachelorette party before tying the knot with Travis on July 3.