Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Holding Small Gathering at MSG Day Before 1,000-Person Event

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might be getting married at Madison Square Garden after all ... though it may still be a more intimate affair than the 1,000-person event that's also going down.

TMZ has confirmed the pair is having a gathering of around 100 people on July 2 ... the day before the main wedding celebration is set to go down. The New York Times was the first to report this news.

It's unclear what the pair plan to do on July 2 ... but, given it's a smaller group before a wedding celebration, it seems highly likely this could be the actual wedding itself -- or perhaps a welcome bash for close friends and family.

As you know, the pair chose MSG for their party in the first place because it doesn't have windows people could take photographs through and the underground parking lot provides an added layer of privacy ... perfect for a mega-star wedding celebration.

The couple's MSG wedding-related celebration has been a major topic of discussion over the past month ... with the couple inviting a ton of their friends out and dropping a bag on securing the venue over the upcoming holiday weekend.

Taylor and Travis both spent last weekend apart ... hanging with their respective friend groups for what looked like bachelor and bachelorette parties.

While they've kept tight-lipped about their plans, as per usual ... legal paperwork seems to be doing a lot of the talking. Permits have been filed with the city to close the streets around MSG during the holiday weekend.