Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Day Aligns With Permit Filed To Close Streets Near MSG

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are keepin' quiet when it comes to their wedding plans ... but New York City's permit office might be doing the talking for them.

The couple is planning a massive July 3 wedding event at Madison Square Garden ... and now it looks like our reporting is being backed up with paperwork ... sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ a permit was filed with NYC to close streets around MSG from July 2 through midday July 4 -- for a July 3 event.

Event planners have requested space for tents, canopies, and trucks around the arena ... while city officials are moving forward under the assumption a major Swift-related event is headed to MSG.

We've also learned several members of the Kansas City Chiefs -- the only NFL team Travis has ever known -- have already booked rooms at the famous Marriott Marquee in Times Square for that same period.

As we reported, wedding buzz has already been rippling through Midtown ... with some MSG-area businesses feeling irritated over road closures, security, and crowds potentially putting a dent in their holiday weekend plans.