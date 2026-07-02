U.S. Army Outside Madison Square Garden Ahead of Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding

If you thought security for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Madison Square Garden wedding couldn't get any tighter ... think again ... because the mightiest military in the world is now involved.

Check out these photos ... U.S. Army soldiers were seen patrolling around MSG on Wednesday, with all signs pointing to security ramping up ahead of the couple's star-studded, 1,000-person wedding celebration.

Streets around the arena are already being locked down ahead of the big day -- Thursday is the rehearsal and Friday is the party -- and locals have told us they're less than thrilled about the disruption heading into the holiday weekend.

As for Taylor and Travis? They don't seem fazed. They've spent the week turning MSG into a real-life fairytale -- complete with a giant white staircase hauled in and a massive castle set taking over the venue.

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