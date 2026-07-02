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U.S. Army Outside Madison Square Garden Ahead of Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding MSG Gets Military-Level Security!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
US Army soldiers patrol around Madison Square Garden getty 1
Getty

If you thought security for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Madison Square Garden wedding couldn't get any tighter ... think again ... because the mightiest military in the world is now involved.

Check out these photos ... U.S. Army soldiers were seen patrolling around MSG on Wednesday, with all signs pointing to security ramping up ahead of the couple's star-studded, 1,000-person wedding celebration.

Streets around the arena are already being locked down ahead of the big day -- Thursday is the rehearsal and Friday is the party -- and locals have told us they're less than thrilled about the disruption heading into the holiday weekend.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce MSG Wedding Prep
Launch Gallery
Let's Make This Arena a Home! Launch Gallery
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As for Taylor and Travis? They don't seem fazed. They've spent the week turning MSG into a real-life fairytale -- complete with a giant white staircase hauled in and a massive castle set taking over the venue.

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LOCKED AND LOADED!!
Video: Taylor Swift's Wedding Coming Together
TMZ.com

Inside, it's just as locked down as the surrounding streets ... staffers are under a strict no-phone policy, guests received individually watermarked invites and signed NDAs -- making this one of the most heavily guarded celebrity weddings ever. Good luck sneaking a peek inside!

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