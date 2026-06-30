Play video content Video: Taylor Swift Wedding: Large White Stairs Loaded Into Madison Square Garden TMZ.com

Taylor Swift is one step closer to saying "I do" ... literally.

TMZ obtained video of a giant white staircase being craned into Madison Square Garden -- and at first glance, it looks like it could be another piece of the fairytale castle set being built for her wedding to Travis Kelce.

By now, it's clear Taylor didn't just rent out MSG -- she rented a blank canvas. The iconic venue has been transformed into a giant, windowless fantasy world that's being rebuilt from the ground up.

As we've reported, crews spent Monday draping virtually every inch of the arena. We've also revealed a massive castle taking shape, garden-themed décor, and even a custom menu for guests.