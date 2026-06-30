Taylor Swift Wedding: Large White Stairs Loaded Into Madison Square Garden
Taylor Swift My Wedding's a Step Above the Rest!!!
Taylor Swift is one step closer to saying "I do" ... literally.
TMZ obtained video of a giant white staircase being craned into Madison Square Garden -- and at first glance, it looks like it could be another piece of the fairytale castle set being built for her wedding to Travis Kelce.
By now, it's clear Taylor didn't just rent out MSG -- she rented a blank canvas. The iconic venue has been transformed into a giant, windowless fantasy world that's being rebuilt from the ground up.
As we've reported, crews spent Monday draping virtually every inch of the arena. We've also revealed a massive castle taking shape, garden-themed décor, and even a custom menu for guests.
Throw in the National Guard presence outside, a strict no-phone policy for staffers, and a whole lotta secrecy ... and this is shaping up to be one of the biggest venue transformations Madison Square Garden has ever seen!