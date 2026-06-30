Taylor Swift Wedding: National Guard Closing Off Street Outside MSG Days Before Ceremony

Play video content Video: National Guard Closes Street Near Taylor Swift Wedding Venue Ahead of Ceremony BACKGRID

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's highly anticipated wedding party at Madison Square Garden is nearly upon us ... and it looks like the National Guard is being called in to help with security.

Check out the video ... tons of National Guard members showed up to MSG on Tuesday night ... closing off streets around the arena in preparation for what may be the biggest wedding party of the century!

There also appears to be a massive meeting between NYPD and National Guard happening just outside the Garden.

A rep for the National Guard tells us ... they have 1,000 members operating in NYC on a daily basis and are dispatching members to Penn Station for patrols, as well as Grand Central Station and other highly populated areas ... but this is NOT connected to Taylor's wedding.

Taylor and Travis have clearly spared no expense for this event ... with NDAs, personally-curated menus featuring top-end restaurant food, and A-List performances.