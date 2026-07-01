Play video content Video: Taylor Swift Invitee Says Wedding Ceremony Not at MSG TMZ.com

Update

4:13 PM PT -- We contacted Anthony again, and he clarified, he is the plus one of a woman who was invited to the Swift-Kelce wedding.

Taylor Swift's big day will be divided in 2 ... the marriage ceremony and the mega-reception, and the 2 will not go down at the same venue ... TMZ has learned.

Charles and Harvey were talking to a "TMZ Live" guest -- Anthony Jabin, a celeb memorabilia collector -- who casually mentioned he was going to Taylor's wedding. That stopped the trains, and Harvey and Charles grilled him like a cheeseburger.

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Anthony, who hung with Taylor at the 2024 Super Bowl when Travis was playing, says she invited him to both the wedding ceremony and the reception. He says he has a paper invite but wouldn't ante it up. He did, however, drop some super interesting details.

Anthony says the wedding ceremony and the party will be held on the same day -- July 3rd -- but not at the same venue. As we reported, the party goes down at Madison Square Garden, but Anthony says that's not where the smaller ceremony will be held.

Anthony would not say if the wedding ceremony will take place in New York City, but that seems likely given the timing. The cocktail hour is supposed to start at 4 PM ET.

We had Anthony on because his latest score is the mausoleum next to Marilyn Monroe's in Los Angeles, for which he dropped $200,000.