Taylor Swift's Wedding Enlists Company That Builds Movie Sets

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding celebration will be something out of a movie ... because they've hired a renowned set-building company for the giant Madison Square Garden bash.

We obtained video from outside MSG Wednesday, showing boxes marked "Konduit NYC" being unloaded ... an interesting development because that company has been building sets for movie, TV, and commercial shoots for decades.

Play video content Video: Taylor Swift Wedding, Konduit NYC TMZ.com

We called Konduit ... and they confirmed they are working on a site project lasting until tomorrow ... which is when Taylor and Travis are having their wedding rehearsal -- but wouldn't say if it was MSG.

According to the Konduit NYC website, the company has a 10,000-square-foot shop that has been providing custom set construction services since 1999 for major films and shows. We're not suggesting the wedding celebration will be taped -- it's just going to be freaking epic for the 1,100 people who were invited!

Sources close to the wedding tell TMZ ... a massive castle is being built inside a garden at MSG, with the legendary venue being transformed into a full-blown fairytale for the big July 3 wedding event.

The latest addition ... a giant piece of equipment rolled into Madison Square Garden on Wednesday with a bright-green label that reads simply ... "Golf" -- which could be a number of fun things!