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Cops Stand Watch Outside of Taylor Swift's Place Ahead of MSG Wedding

Taylor Swift Police Patrol NYC Pad Ahead of MSG Wedding

By TMZ Staff
Published
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PATROLLING THE PLACE
Video: Cops Stand Watch Outside of Taylor Swift's Place Ahead of MSG Wedding
BACKGRID

Taylor Swift's wedding events in New York City have more security than Fort Knox ... even her Big Apple apartment is being heavily guarded by NYPD ... and it's all on video.

Police are standing watch outside Taylor's place ... and in the footage, you can see there are several officers at the door and across the street.

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And this isn't the only example of an upped security presence ahead of Taylor and Travis Kelce's big day ... Madison Square Garden is crawling with cops, National Guard, and military.

The National Guard swarmed MSG on Tuesday, closing off streets as Taylor transforms the arena into the venue of her dreams ... and the U.S. Army was even spotted around the building.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce MSG Wedding Prep
Launch Gallery
Let's Make This Arena a Home! Launch Gallery
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As you know, Taylor and Travis' wedding weekend kicks off tonight ... with the rehearsal dinner reportedly set to start at 6 PM ET.

The bigger bash -- the 1,000-person party that's totally taking over MSG -- is going down tomorrow, with cocktail hour supposedly starting at 4 PM ET.

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LOCKED AND LOADED!!
Video: Taylor Swift's Wedding Coming Together
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She's been pulling out all the stops ... loading in a castle, white stairs and a gazebo to create what's sure to be a beautiful backdrop.

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SWIFT SWITCH
Video: Taylor Swift Wedding: Employees Tear Up Red Carpet, Supposed to Be Purple
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We've also seen tons of food get wheeled in, not to mention a huge fuss over a red carpet that was laid down and immediately ripped up because it was supposed to be purple.

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