Play video content Video: Cops Stand Watch Outside of Taylor Swift's Place Ahead of MSG Wedding BACKGRID

Taylor Swift's wedding events in New York City have more security than Fort Knox ... even her Big Apple apartment is being heavily guarded by NYPD ... and it's all on video.

Police are standing watch outside Taylor's place ... and in the footage, you can see there are several officers at the door and across the street.

And this isn't the only example of an upped security presence ahead of Taylor and Travis Kelce's big day ... Madison Square Garden is crawling with cops, National Guard, and military.

The National Guard swarmed MSG on Tuesday, closing off streets as Taylor transforms the arena into the venue of her dreams ... and the U.S. Army was even spotted around the building.

As you know, Taylor and Travis' wedding weekend kicks off tonight ... with the rehearsal dinner reportedly set to start at 6 PM ET.

The bigger bash -- the 1,000-person party that's totally taking over MSG -- is going down tomorrow, with cocktail hour supposedly starting at 4 PM ET.

Play video content Video: Taylor Swift's Wedding Coming Together TMZ.com

She's been pulling out all the stops ... loading in a castle, white stairs and a gazebo to create what's sure to be a beautiful backdrop.